Encourage e-reading, parents advised

MIRI: Parents should encourage their children to read online materials as e-reading is one of the ways for children to obtain knowledge and learn how to read in a fun way.

However, they must monitor what their children read to stop them from accessing materials that bring negative influence.

Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah gave this advice during her visit to Tadika Astana’s reading month programme yesterday.

“Sometimes, it is hard to get books especially in rural areas and with the development of technology, a lot of good reading materials can be uploaded to a device and this can be used for the children to read.

“But parents or teachers must make sure the materials downloaded are suitable for the children and our values because most of the materials are made by developed countries whose values and cultures might be different from ours. So select the ones that are more suitable,” she said.

However, she acknowledged that some rural areas have limited internet connectivity.

“Though not all kindergartens have access for e-reading, teachers can find creative ways for the kids to learn how to read, for example get them to make their own book which could be really interesting.

“Nonetheless, the state government is doing its best so that everybody will have internet accessibility and no one is being left out,” she said.

Fatimah added that when dealing with children, reading should be a fun thing and interactive for them, reminding that being the basic of learning in early childhood, reading develops the children’s mind.

She also encouraged parents to read to their children so that the learning process does not just end at the kindergarten and at the same time creating bonding between parents and children.

“Both parents and teachers play an important role in inculcating the reading habit among children from an early age,” she said.

Fatimah applauded Tadika Astana for getting the children interested in learning through its many activities such as by bringing them to the supermarket.

“Bringing kids to the supermarket could be a fascinating experience for them to expand their mind and reading skills as they will be interested to know what is inside the products by reading the labels and so on,” she said.

She added that the national preschool curriculum serves as a general guideline for kindergartens and it is up to teachers to find creative ways on how to implement a certain programme for the children.

Among those present were Ministry of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing permanent secretary Dr Saadiah Abdul Samat, Early Childhood Education Council (MPAKS) secretary Dr Siti Zaliha Reduan, nursery operator and writer Datin Seri Judy Ling, Tadika Astana managing director Fatimah Sahdan and headmistress Siti Hajijah Abdullah Sani.

Tadika Astana Miri has two centres with more than 200 students and 26 teachers.