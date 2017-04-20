Fred takes charge of Betong boxing centre

KUCHING: Former state head coach Fred Mandagi has been given another chance by the Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association to train boxers.

Its president Datuk Rahman Lariwoo, who confirmed this yesterday, said the experienced coach had started work early last month as the coach for the development centre in Betong.

“I hope he will work hard to further strengthen Sarawak boxing especially in Betong to be on par with other states.

“The association is also placing high hopes on him to make Betong a model training centre for other centres,” he said yesterday.

At the same time, Rahman stressed that other training centres should place priority on discipline to be successful.

Meanwhile, Fred, 49, thanked the Sarawak State Sports Council for their trust in him.

“I will certainly take this chance to further uplift boxing in Sarawak,” said the Indonesia born coach. “For the time being, I will be focusing on training young talents in Betong because there are many potential boxers there.

“However, I am also ready to coach in any other centre if my services are needed.”

Fred is now training 11 boxers aged between 14 and 17 while the training sessions are held every Monday to Friday from 3pm to 5.30pm at the Betong Sports Complex.

Among the boxers are three back up boxers of the Sarawak Sukma XIX squad Brandon Ringkai Steven (56kg), Brandan Ramping Nikolas (69kg) and Maklyn Nyanggau Kanang (52kg).