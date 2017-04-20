GDS students create Play Wonderland for SCCS

KUCHING: The Global Design Studio (GDS) Programme comprising students of Curtin University’s School of Built Environment (SoBE), Australia visited the Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS) centre here yesterday.

The delegation comprising 24 master’s students, two industry experts Triet Le (Vietnam) and Alejandro Gil (Spain), project facilitator Chris Leong and SoBE Construction Management academic staff Dr Emil Jonescu, was led by Fellow of Curtin Academy and GDS co-founder Associate Professor Khoa Do helped to transform SCCS’s activity room.

The aim was to provide the children the chance to re-imagine the existing playroom and to create a ‘Play Wonderland’ which includes different zones for activities such as music, arts and crafts, a mini library, playground and toddler’s corner.

The team was also visited by SCCS advisor Datuk Lorna Enan Muloon and Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang in support of the team’s approach to community interactions and sharing of experiences and culture.

“The team hopes that the children will be excited when they see the new space for the first time. We just want to continue to facilitate the connection between our students and our community,” Khoa told reporters at the SCCS centre here.

According to him, this is the second phase of the mobility programme SarAWAKEN on the Road — a 14-day (from April 9–21) road trip travelling along the coast of Sarawak from Miri to Kuching with key community engagements, space activation activities and social interactions. It also seeks to enhance students’ learning experiences through international community collaboration.

The first phase was the SarAWAKEN ‘think tank’ from Jan 30 to Feb 18 — a 19-day study tour which focused on five key local themes relating to community narratives and Sarawak’s potential future.

Commenting further on the event, he noted that the programme also provides students with a learning experience beyond classroom projects by taking the learning outside of the classroom and getting the students out of their comfort zones by going out into the community.

He said throughout the trip, the students had engaged with various primary and secondary schools such as SMK St Columbia (Miri), Kai Dee Middle School (Bintulu) and a series of pop-up activities ranging from dance, Urban Camera, and Sketching at Parkcity Mall in Bintulu.

The group then undertook similar activities which included community participation in fabric-painting, bandana-making and sharing of knowledge and experiences with the locals at Sibu Jaya markets.

While in Kuching, the group participated in the recent PechaKucha Night, collaborated with local artists 9lives and Haus to design and paint a mural at SMK Kuching High School and discussed opportunities of future collaboration with the principal to create a spatial library. The visit also included urban sketching with the community, and visits to Perkata Special School and SJK Chung Hua Sungai Buda to create a mobile library and mural art.