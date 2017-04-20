Group, SBC ink deal on sale of LitSara products

Morshidi (eighth right) shakes hands with Hu after exchanging an agreement for the collaboration on the sale of LitSara products. Morshidi points to LitSara souvenir items after the product launching.

KUCHING: Interhill Group, the company that owns Pullman Kuching and Pullman Miri Waterfront Hotel, entered into an agreement with Sarawak Biodiversity Centre (SBC) for collaboration on the sale of LitSara products during the product launching ceremony at Pullman Kuching yesterday.

LitSara is the trade name for an essential oil extracted from a tree known as Litsea cubeba. The tree grows widely in the highlands of Sarawak, and has been used over generations by the indigenous communities for both healing and culinary purposes.

This agreement between SBC, Interhill Group, Pullman Kuching and Pullman Miri Waterfront marked the first ever corporate partnership for the LitSara products. The collaboration is part of Interhill’s and its hotels’ corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative in giving back to the indigenous community.

Interhill Group executive director Albert Hu signed the agreement on behalf of Interhill Group, Interhill Group’s hospitality division chief operating officer Eric Tan signed on behalf of Pullman Kuching and Pullman Miri Waterfront, while SBC was represented by its chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani and chief executive officer Dr Yeo Tiong Chia.

In his address, Morshidi said he was pleased that Pullman Hotel and Interhill Group of Companies had stepped up to create a positive social impact by being the first hotel chain in Sarawak to pick up on a benefit sharing project, through the sale of LitSara souvenir sets comprising natural personal care products that incorporate ‘our very own essential oil’.

“It is the wish of the state to see more corporate bodies coming on board to support our local products developed from research onto our resources.”

Morshidi said this CSR collaboration will see benefits being channelled back to the communities involved in the development of the LitSara essential oil, alongside SBC.

“While it is commendable that Pullman and Interhill have taken the step in initiating the LitSara CSR collaboration with SBC, I would also like to see Pullman Hotels in Sarawak keep up the moment in promoting the sales of the LitSara souvenir items as products made in Sarawak, from the knowledge of the indigenous communities of Sarawak and developed through research carried out in Sarawak.”

Morshidi said this was the start to more sustainable biodiversity based products to come from the state’s forest, based on the knowledge of the local people and the increasing research capabilities of the researchers.

“This is why, I ask you to promote this well, with your corporate clients and in-house guests, and play on the strengths of how Sarawak has become first in Malaysia to put in place benefit sharing for its indigenous communities through the sustainable use of their biodiversity.”

He said the state government had worked long and hard to put in place access and benefit sharing provisions in the Sarawak Biodiversity Centre Ordinance to facilitate and enable a conducive research environment in Sarawak, and at the same time enduring that the communities are recognised for their traditional knowledge and efforts in conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity.

“In the long run, we are targeting for such efforts to become new areas for wealth generation or alternative socio-economic activities that communities in the rural areas can be involved in. This is also consistent with our plans for rural development in Sarawak.”

Meanwhile, Hu said throughout the years, Interhill Group had been looking at various ways to reach out to the local community, either through partnership or collaboration with selected partners.

He added that when the opportunity of Litsara project came about, their initial response was ‘what could be more amazing than working together with SBC in creating a platform not only in helping the indigenous community but also in creating a stronger awareness in showcasing the capability of our biodiversity centre’.

“The thought that came through our mind was how can we at Interhill contribute a great value to this collaboration, to the people of Sarawak and the economy of Sarawak, after all it is undeniable that SBC has spent a great amount of time, energy, research and development for this world class LitSara project.”

For a start, Hu said Interhill Group, through its hospitality division, will contribute in promoting and selling LitSara products, whereby all the products will be available at Pullman Kuching and Pullman Miri Waterfront Hotel lobby.

“Furthermore, a specially designed booth dedicated for LitSara products will also be built and all the profits from the products will then be allocated to the indigenous community who are involved in the production of LitSara products.”

The communities that have made the LitSara project possible are the Bidayuhs of Kpg Kiding in Padawan, the Kelabit of Pa’Ukat and Pa’Lungan in Bario and the Lun Bawang of Long Kerabangan and Long Telingan in Lawas.