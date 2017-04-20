KWAP strengthens edotco’s financial position with share subscription

KUCHING: While Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (KWAP) is strengthening edotco Group Sdn Bhd’s (edotco) financial position with a share subscription worth US$100 million, analysts note that Axiata Group Bhd (Axiata) will remain the largest shareholder in the group’s subsidiary.

In a media release filing on Bursa Malaysia on Monday, Axiata and subsidiary edotco announced an additional US$100 million upsize of its 2016 record tower sector equity private placement with Malaysia’s pension fund, KWAP joining the fold of investors.

“The inclusion of KWAP brings edotco’s maiden equity private placement to US$700 million surpassing its initial announced placement size of US$600 million,” Axiata said.

According to the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research), post the private placement, Axiata will remain as the major shareholder of edotco at 62.4 per cent.

Assuming a minimum controlling stake of 50.1 per cent, MIDF Research did not discount the possibility that Axiata can divest a further 12.3 per cent of the group’s stake in edotco.

The research arm highlighted that demand of telecommunication tower is expected to remain robust due to spectrum scarcity, telecom operators outsourcing network build, majority of data traffic in mobile due to limited fixed data network and regulatory regimes promoting infrastructure sharing.

Overall, MIDF Research remarked that the performance of the group’s main operating segments has been under pressure.

Nonetheless, the research arm’s primary concern laid with Celcom’s future prospects, which is one of the group’s main earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) contributors.

“This is mainly attributable to the heightened price war among its peers,” MIDF Research said.

In addition, with the active merger and acquisition activities the group is currently embarking on, the research arm opined that dividend payout could be capped as shown in Axiata’s financial year 2016 (FY16) results.

All in, MIDF Research reiterated its ‘neutral’ recommendation on the stock with an unchanged target price of RM4.98 per share.