Lack of catalysts pushes Bursa Malaysia to end lower

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia ended lower yesterday on lack of fresh market moving catalysts.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) finished 1.65 points lower at 1,738.95 against Tuesday’s close of 1,740.6.

The key index, which opened 0.34 of-a-point lower at 1,740.26, moved between 1,735.73 and 1,741.47 throughout the day.

Overall market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 659 to 258 while 349 counters were unchanged, 484 untraded and 16 others were suspended.

Volume rose to 2.85 billion units, valued at RM2.19 billion, against 2.78 billion units, worth RM2.45 billion recorded previously.

Among heavyweights, Maybank gained one sen to RM9.05, Sime Darby added three sen to RM8.25, TNB and Public Bank were flat at RM13.72 and RM19.92, respectively, while Petronas Chemicals declined two sen to RM7.58 and IHH Healthcare fell four sen to RM6.

For actives, 7-Eleven improved three sen to RM1.71, ConnectCounty was flat at 28.5 sen, SYF Resources, Astro and Kelington all shed one sen to 60 sen, RM2.68 and 58.5 sen, respectively, and Muhibbah Engineering eased two sen to RM2.80.

The local bourse moved in tandem with most of its regional peers amid global uncertainties, including the UK snap election French presidential election.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 went up 0.07 per cent to 18,432.20, Singapore’s Straits Times Index eased 0.34 per cent to 3,126.81 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index shed 0.41 per cent to 23,825.88.

The FBM Emas Index depreciated 20.25 points to 12,380.99, the FBMT100 Index slipped 15.41 points to 12,021.18 and the FBM 70 went down 33.84 points to 14,652.25, the FBM Ace was 75.21 points lower at 6,042.33 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 52.57 points to 12,802.31.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index slid 31.45 points to 3,218.41, the Finance Index trimmed 8.96 points to 15,681.26 and the Plantation Index perked 20.78 points to 7,991.67.

Main Market turnover declined to 1.78 million units, valued at RM2.05 billion, from 1.92 billion units, valued at RM2.3 billion, recorded previously.

Volume on the ACE Market increased to 900.25 million shares, worth RM117.17 million, from 699.17 million shares, valued at RM120.15 million, traded on Tuesday. Warrants were slightly higher at 160.27 million units, valued at RM22.82 million, from 159.37 million units valued at RM23.21 million.

Consumer products accounted for 90.42 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (382.66 million), construction (74.67 million), trade and services (586.58 million), technology (174.22 million), infrastructure (7.03 million), SPAC (514,500), finance (67.33 million), hotels (4.15 million), properties (370.33 million), plantations (18.18 million), mining (10,000), REITs (8.22 million) and closed/fund (68,000).