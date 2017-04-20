Let cooperative collect rubbish, maintain streetlights in Putatan – Warisan

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) is objecting to the government’s plans to privatize the rubbish collection and maintenance of the streetlights along the roads in Putatan.

According to its Putatan Youth chief Muhammad Firdaus Diun, privatizing the services was the government’s ‘short cut’ in administering the state.

He was of the opinion that the privatization reflects the standard of the government’s administration of the State.

“I was shocked by the statement from Petagas assemblyman Datuk Seri Panglima Yahya Hussin in support of the Housing and Local Government Ministry’s proposal to privatise the rubbish disposal and maintenance of street lights in Putatan,” he said in a statement.

Muhammad Firdaus claimed that the issue with the rubbish and streetlights in Putatan was the result of the Putatan District Council not being able to do its job.

He was of the opinion that the government should instead find out why Putatan was facing such a problem and make the effort to resolve it, not pass the responsibility to a third party.

Warisan, he said, suggested that instead of letting a third party take care of the rubbish disposal and streetlights maintenance, the folks in Putatan should take charge by setting up a cooperative to do the job.

The cooperative would provide folks in Putatan with the opportunity to earn something from their effort to keep the district clean, he said.