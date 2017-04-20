Make safety a priority at work places — Lee

MIRI: Safe and healthy practices help in facing any eventualities at home and the work places.

Companies with high risk activities and operation therefore should not take such practices lightly but to enhance them further to minimise injuries at their work places.

Giving this reminder was Assistant Minister for Land and Air Transportation and Safety Datuk Lee Kim Shin at the launch of a Safety, Security and Health campaign organised by MASWings and Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) here yesterday.

“If we are able to control and reduce the risk, I believe we will be able to ensure a safe working environment whereby we will be able to prevent accident and incidence of toxic and contagious diseases.”

He also believed that a conducive and safe working environment would make workers more dedicated, efficient and productive. The company too would be able to produce quality products and services.

Lee’s speech was delivered by permanent secretary to the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Transportation Safri Zainuddin.

Lee added that the government was committed in the promotion of safe and healthy working culture to improve their quality of living.

“Employers must treat their workers as their important assets, and therefore, attention should be given to them including their welfare and comfort at the work places,” he added.

MAHB Miri manager Zainal Abidin and MASwings chief executive officer Aminuddin Zakaria were also present at the function.