MyHDW will be beneficial to the private healthcare players under coverage

KUCHING: Malaysian Health Data Warehouse (MyHDW) will be beneficial to the private healthcare players under the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd’s (MIDF Research) coverage.

This comes as Malaysia’s Ministry of Health (MoH) recently launched the country’s first MyHDW, which aims to be a one-stop centre for health-related data.

According to MIDF Research, MyHDW will comprise of health information gathered from both public and private hospitals across the country.

MIDF Research was positive on this news as the research arm opined that this new health data warehouse will be beneficial to the private healthcare players under its coverage as it will assist private healthcare service providers to reduce costs as it will reduce the need for unnecessary and repetitive diagnostics tests

Additionally, the research arm pointed out that MyHDW will make healthcare spending for patients more affordable.

“In the longer run, we believe the data warehouse will help to enhance earnings for private hospital operators via cost reduction,” MIDF Research said.

However, at this juncture, the research arm was still unable to quantify the amount of cost savings arising from this initiative as it is still at an early stage.

Following this, MIDF Research reiterated the research arm’s ‘positive’ stance on the healthcare sector due to its continued robust medium to long term outlook.

Within the sector, IHH Healthcare Bhd was the research arm’s top pick due to the group’s geographically diversified revenue base, strong earnings growth in financial year 2017-2018 forecast (FY17-18F) arising from the opening of Gleneagles Hong Kong and robust balance sheet.

Despite being wary of the higher operational costs impacting the healthcare players due to the stronger US Dollar against ringgit, MIDF Research opined that the sector is backed by strong demand due to continued favourable demographic factors and that the private healthcare operators will continue to be the preferred choice for urban dwellers with higher disposable income and insurance coverage.