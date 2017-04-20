No issues in funding Isononanol plant at Pengerang complex

KUCHING: Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd (Petronas Chemicals) has approved the final investment decision (FID) for an isononanol plant within the Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC) with analysts believing the group will be able to fund the plant with negligible borrowings.

In a filling to Bursa Malaysia, Petronas Chemicals announced the approval for the development of an Isononanol plant within PIC. It noted that the investment marks PChem’s entry into a niche business with high entry barrier, which was predominantly controlled and commercialised by technology owners for their own captive use.

The total investment cost of the project is US$442 million and the project is expected to come on-stream by the second half of 2019 (2H19).

In a report, the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) opined, “With a cash hoard of US$7.4 billion and negligible gearing, we do not foresee any issues pertaining to the funding for this isononanol plant.”

Meanwhile, on the group’s performance for the financial year 2017 (FY17), it noted that it remained cautiously optimistic of the group’s performance due to Petronas Chemicals’ planned turnaround activities.

“At the group level, we remain cautiously optimistic on FY17 earnings estimates as there will be more turnaround activities in FY17 in particular in Kertih (2Q to 3Q17) which could take between 50 to 55 days.

“The plant utilisation rate (PUR) for FY17 is expected to be approximately 87 to 90 per cent – above the world-class standard but expected to lag that of FY16,” it added.

Overall, the research team maintained a ‘neutral’ recommendation on Petronas Chemicals with an unchanged target price of RM7.18 per share.

“Our target price is premised on a target price earnings ratio 2017 (PER17) of 17.9-folds pegged to earnings per share 2017 (EPS17) of 40.1sen.

“The target PER17 for the company is based on its average quarterly rolling PER since its listing.

“It is however worthwhile noting that Petronas Chemicals’ PER is a premium over its regional competitor’s average PER of only 14-fold due to the company’s relatively cheaper and more reliable feedstock advantage from Petronas,” it explained.