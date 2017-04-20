Police reminded to be always on the alert

Abang Johari inspecting the guard-of-honour upon arrival at the state police headquarters for a meeting with top police leaders. Abang Johari (second right) in serious talks with Mazlan (right) during the closed-door meeting. Also seen are (from left) Abdul Aziz and Morshidi.

KUCHING: The police force must reaffirm its commitment and improve on practices to ensure Sarawakians continue to enjoy peace and security.

This reminder came from Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg who said the state government viewed the security issue seriously even though the situation in the state was under control.

“We are aware of the presence of new criminal activities, notably the emergence of cyber crime. As such, we must know the technology used to commit such crime and measures must be taken to prevent the crime from increasing,” he said.

Abang Johari highlighted this after attending a closed-door meeting with top police officers at Sarawak Contingent Police Headquarters at Jalan Badruddin here yesterday.

State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Morshidi Abdul Ghani, state Police Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Mansor, deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Abd Aziz Yusof and principal private secretary to the chief minister Wan Khalik Wan Muhammad were among those present.

The Chief Minister also urged the police to monitor closely the activities of a small group of immigrants in Sarawak who might have bad intentions.

“These people can be the Suluk who tend to settle in northern Sarawak but we have to monitor them also. The number is very small but the issue can worsen if not nipped in the bud,” he warned.

Emphasising the importance of preserving peace and harmony in Sarawak, Abang Johari pointed out that it was due to the good and safe environment that Kuching had been identified as one of the four sites to set up a Commonwealth Leadership Institute.

“Kuching has been earmarked as one of the sites in Asia for the setting up of the institute besides other possible sites including Oxford University for the UK, Cape Town for Africa and another place which has yet to be identified in the Pacific,” he disclosed.

On reports that 296 North Koreans were stranded in Immigration, Abang Johari revealed that the federal government had given them the permission to leave and go back to their home country.

“We have identified them and the federal government has decided that they can go back. Some of them have surrendered while some may not have gotten the information on permission to leave for home,” he added.