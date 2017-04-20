Prostitute jailed 11 months

SANDAKAN: A 23-year-old woman was sentenced to 11 months in prison by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday for prostitution.

Nurnalin Zul, 23, pleaded guilty to offering sex services for money before magistrate Suhaila Selag.

According to the facts of the case, Nurnalin who did not possess any identification document, was arrested during a raid by the police in a hotel in Sandakan town here on April 10, at 3.45pm.

Further investigation revealed that Nurnalin had committed the offence since April to look for income to support her living cost.

Also seized during the operation were used condoms, lubricants used for sexual activities and RM200 in cash.