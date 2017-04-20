Pujut rep anxious about promised dialysis centre

MIRI: Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon claimed that there has been no progress on the MRC Miri new dialysis centre at Permyjaya promised by Datuk Lee Kim Shin two years ago.

The DAP state lawmaker said Lee had in 2015, when the latter was Assistant Minister of Communication, announced that the new dialysis centre would be equipped with 40 dialysis machines that should be able to accommodate 180 patients.

Ting further said in 2016 Lee also announced that work on the new dialysis centre would commence that year.

Ting also claimed that Lee had also announced on both occasions that the new dialysis centre costing RM5 million would be built on a three-acre land at Permyjaya.

Lee is the assemblyman for Senadin.

“Datuk Lee made the announcement during the last two years as reported in the newspapers, but until today there is no progress of the new dialysis centre in Permyjaya,” Ting told members of the press yesterday.

Present was state DAP secretary Alan Ling Sie Kiong.

According to Ting, when he inspected the proposed site for the dialysis centre he was shocked to see that the project had not started except for some earth filling.

Meanwhile, in a statement from Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Miri Chapter, the present MRC Dialysis Centre is the brainchild of Lee, who has been an active volunteer of MRC since his school days.

It said Lee, as the chairman of the centre, has provided his time to manage and make the centre into a modern and efficient centre supported by a team of dedicated volunteers.

“As an NGO, our centre complements the service provided by Miri General Hospital in providing haemodialysis and related health care.

“The capacity of our existing dialysis centre is 666 slots and based on current statistics of admissions, the available slot will be fully utilised within two years and therefore we need to set up another centre to overcome the imminent overcapacity.

“Planning and development of the new centre is a lengthy process. After the earth filling, the land must be left to settle for a year, as the area is originally peat swamp.

“Meanwhile, applications for approvals from relevant authorities are being prepared and submitted, including engineering survey, soil survey and architectural and structural drawings.

“Once the approvals are received, tender for construction work will be called,” the statement elaborated.