Reappointment of two external members to Bank Negara Malaysia’s Monetary Policy Committee

KUCHING: Bank Negara Malaysia has announced the reappointment of Datuk Seri Dr Noor Azlan Ghazali and Dr Yeah Kim Leng as external members of Bank Negara Malaysia’s Monetary Policy Committee for a two-year term effective April 1, 2017.

This follows from the enactment of the Central Bank of Malaysia Act 2009, which provides for the appointment of external members to the Monetary Policy Committee. The Monetary Policy Committee is rsponsible for formulating monetary policy and policies for the conduct of monetary policy operations. Monetary policy is autonomously formulated and implemented by Bank Negara Malaysia, as mandated in the Central Bank of Malaysia Act 2009.

Noor Azlan is the Vice-Chancellor and Professor of Economics at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, having begun his career at the university almost 30 years ago as a lecturer. Noor Azlan specialises in business and financial economics.

He was seconded to the Prime Minister’s Department (2006-2009), serving amongst others, as the head of the Special Consultancy Team on Globalization for the National Economic Action Council (NEAC) and the director of the Malaysian Development Institute (MDI) at the Economic Planning Unit (EPU).

Noor Azlan holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, USA and a Masters in Public Administration (MPA) from Harvard University.

Yeah is a professor of Economics in the Sunway University Business School, Sunway University, after serving as the dean of the School of Business at the Malaysia University of Science and Technology.

He is also the director of the Economic Studies Program at the Jeffrey Cheah Institute on Southeast Asia, a senior fellow of the Jeffrey Sachs Center on Sustainable Development and a vice-president of the Malaysian Economic Association.

Yeah was previously the group chief economist at RAM Holdings Bhd, having served the organisation for two decades (1994 to 2014). Prior to joining RAM, Yeah was a senior analyst at the Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS) Malaysia. Yeah holds a PhD in Agriculture and Resource Economics and an MBA from the University of Hawaii.

The reappointment of Noor Azlan and Yeah will continue to enhance the collective expertise and experience relevant to the responsibilities and functions of the Monetary Policy Committee. With their reappointments, the Monetary Policy committee will comprise eight members in total.

Members of the Monetary Policy Committee now comprise of Governor Muhammad bin Ibrahim, Deputy Governor Dr. Sukudhew Singh, Deputy Governor Shaik Abdul Rasheed bin Abdul Ghaffour, Assistant Governor Norzila binti Abdul Aziz, Assistant Governor Abu Hassan Alshari bin Yahaya, Assistant Governor Adnan Zaylani bin Mohamad Zahid, Noor Azlan and Yeah.