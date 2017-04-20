Sabah Fest to showcase local legend ‘Supirak’ in May

KOTA KINABALU: “Supirak – The Legendary Stone Ark” a musical theatrical performance based on local legend will be showcased during this year’s Sabah Fest.

“Every May, we take the opportunity to be storytellers for the many Sabah folklores that need to be shared. This year we will showcase the story of Supirak,” said Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun during a press conference at his office yesterday.

He said the local folklore known by the Pitas folk, told about a young but poor man who left his home and his mother in search of a better future, and came back years later as the wealthy son-in-law of a king but refused to acknowledge that the old woman named “Supirak” was his mother out of shame and pride.

As a result, his mother cursed him and he was turned into a stone along with his bride and the entire crew members of his vessel (including his ship).

“The story is similar to that of another legend, the story of ‘Si Tanggang’,” said Masidi.

He added anyone wanting to see the legendary stone ark could visit Pitas to see the island rock formation that resembled a ship.

The main actors for the show are Lina Mohamed Lin who plays “Supirak” (the mother), Ebi Kornelius @ Firdaus Yamal who plays “Ragam” (the son), Rubisa Tiasin who plays “Si Indah” and Marlena Jaafar @ James who plays “Putli Sampang Mengayau”.

Tickets for the show are on sale now at Sri Pelancongan at RM50 per person and shows will be held on May 6, which is the premier showcase, and on May 7 at the National Department For Culture And Arts auditorium near here.

The premier showcase will be graced by the attendance of the Sabah Head of State Tun Datuk Juhar Mahiruddin and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Norlidah Tan Sri Datuk R.M. Jasni.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Musa Haji Aman and his wife Datin Seri Panglima Datuk Faridah Tussin will also be attending the show.

“Let us show our support for our local talents by purchasing tickets for the performance,” said Masidi.

A total of 75 performers, most of whom are from Kudat, are cast for the play.

There will also be 10 new songs to be performed during the play.

In conjunction with this year’s Sabah Fest, there will also be a concert on May 5 at the same venue.

The Jesselton Philharmonic Orchestra will perform and the musicians will include 10 students from the rural areas of Sabah.

The conductor of the orchestra is Yap Ling.