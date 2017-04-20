Sabah important insect sanctuary in region – author

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah is one of the most important sanctuaries for insects in Southeast Asia.

Main author of ‘A Guide to Lanternflies of Borneo’, Dr Steven Bosuang said this at the launching of the book at Hyatt Regency Hotel here yesterday.

“Many rare and endemic species, including the lanternflies, are found only in Sabah due to its high mountains, especially on the Crocker Range.

“Most lanternflies are rare and difficult to observe in the wild. They are only seen resting on tree trunks or perching on their favourite food plant, Mata Kuching,” he said.

Bosuang added some species were found at night resting on the large forest lianas. Almost all lanternflies are covered with a whitish wax-like powder, are mimetic and are well camouflaged.

They only become conspicuous when their hindwings are exposed displaying bright colours such as red, orang or blue.

The two sexes are similar, but the female is usually larger than the male.

According to him, not much is known about the biology of lanternflies, so it is therefore important to learn more about them.

“We must support the scientists who study these fascinating insects. Their hard work has resulted in the discovery of new species in recent years, increasing our knowledge of the local fauna.

“Illegal insect trading in the state has also become increasingly serious and poses a threat to rare and endangered species,” said Bosuang in his speech during the event.

The 127-page book was co-authored by Datuk CL Chan, Thierry Porion and Cedric Audibert.

The launching ceremony was officiated by Board Director of Gardens By The Bay of Singapore, Tan Jiew Hoe who supported the publishing process.

Tan said the wide array of captivating images presented in the book can catch any beginner’s interest and allow enthusiasts to identify the different lanternflies portrayed.

“Some of the information presented is from first-hand field experience, so that the natural history aspects of lanternflies receive a boost. This super introduction reveals yet another wonderful aspect of Borneo’s rainforest, for which the balance between conservation and land-use change is still being sought in some places.

“I hope it helps open eyes and minds for the conservation cause,” he said and added that the book is the second on insect that was supported by him, and he is very satisfied with the production quality.

The first insect book, ‘A Guide To Beetles Of Borneo’ was launched last month.

CL Chan, who also the Managing Director of Natural History Publications (NHP) Borneo in his welcoming speech said ‘A Guide to Lanternflies of Borneo’ is the 11th title in the NHP guide book series which was first started in 2013.

‘A Guide to Lanternflies of Borneo’ is a monograph covering all 31 species and three subspecies of lanternflies in Borneo.

All the species are illustraed by multiple high-quality photographs of the species either taken in the wild or speciments with their wings spread out, allowing naturalists easy identification of the species portrayed.

He revealed that one new taxton, Samsana chersoniana borneana from Sabah is described for the first time in this book.