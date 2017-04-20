Shafie ready to help MACC

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has called Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal to give his statement on the RM3.3 billion Sabah Water Department graft and a case involving Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara).

Shafie said in a statement yesterday that the MACC had asked him to assist investigations into the alleged corruption that took place during his tenure as Rural and Regional Development Minister.

The Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president and Semporna member of parliament said he is ready to assist the MACC in the investigation. He hoped the relevant authorities would inform him if his assistance was needed so that he could make the necessary arrangements.

His statement was issued in response to statements that have gone viral on the mainstream and mass media alleging his involvement in the case as Mara is under the Rural and Regional Development Ministry.

“My name was mentioned as I was the Rural and Regional Development Minister then. I understand that the case is still under investigation and I am ready to assist the relevant authorities if they need information,” said Shafie.

The Sabah water scandal is one of the biggest graft investigations involving the siphoning of federal funds meant for water development in Sabah.

MACC investigators claim that the suspects, former department director Ag Mohd Tahir Mohd Talib and his deputy Lim Lam Beng, siphoned RM3.3 billion meant for water projects in Sabah since 2010 through a network of companies linked to their families.

The corruption case came to light in October 2016 after raids were made at the Sabah Water Department office and the suspect’s houses.

It was reported that investigators found RM45 million in cash in the Ag Mohd Tahir’s house and some RM3 million in Lim’s office.

Ag Mohd Tahir and his wife Fauziah Piut have been charged for money laundering involving over RM59 million in cash, luxury vehicles, bags and watches.

Lim was also charged in the Special Corruption Court with four anti-money laundering charges involving property and cash totalling RM2.3 million.

Meanwhile, the MACC has called a total of 24 witnesses to assist with investigations over the alleged acquisition of property in Australia by Mara Incorporated Sdn Bhd (Mara Inc).

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Azam Baki said the commission also investigated seven premises, including a law firm, an appraiser’s office and the Mara Inc office.

“All related documentation regarding the purchase of the property in Australia have also been seized. We have gathered more new information and it is a continuous investigation from the previous case in 2015,” he told reporters after a meeting with MACC investigations division director Datuk Simi Abd Ghani and Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

The MACC had previously recorded the statement of Mara chairman Tan Sri Annuar Musa over the same investigation.

Annuar also handed over several documents relevant to the case.

The issue came to light after Australian newspaper The Age claimed in a report that several senior Mara officials and a former politician had spent millions from Malaysian government funds to buy an apartment block, known as Dudley International House, in Melbourne.