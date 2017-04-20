State cricket coach, two players for SEA Games

KUCHING: Sarawak head coach Chew Pok Cheong is ready to repay the faith and trust put on him by the Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA) after being appointed as assistant national coach for the SEA Games in August this year.

The 45-year old was surprised to learn that he was selected to fill the post because there were many qualified candidates.

“I would like to thank MCA especially its president Mahinda Vallipuram for giving me the chance to lead the national squad for SEA Games.

“I will certainly work hard and give my best to ensure that the national team’s target of winning three gold medals is achieved,” he said.

Chew, who has flown to Kuala Lumpur on Monday, is also ready to work with head coach Bilal Asad from Pakistan to prepare the national squad for the regional games.

“We are setting a target of gold medals in the men’s 20 overs and 50 overs. Apart from that, th women’s team are also expected to deliver a gold medal.

“For the record, two Sarawakians Christina Nina Baret and Dewi Idora Chunan are also roped into the national women’s squad,” he added.

Chew is also grateful to Sarawak Cricket Association (SCA) president Awang Mahyan Awang Mohamad for supporting him all this while in his cricket career.

The latter regarded Chew’s appointment as the highest respect accorded to SCA from MCA.

“SCA are proud and honoured with Chew’s appointment and I and confident that with his vast experience and creditability in leading the state cricket team, he can help the national team to achieve the golden target at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games in August,” he said.