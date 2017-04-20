Students from Sarawak and 7 other states for CLICK!6.0

KUCHING: The US Embassy is organising CLICK! 6.0, a social entrepreneurship programme for students, at Penview Hotel here from April 21-23.

The intensive and action-packed programme, targeting rural and suburban high school students aged 14-16, aims to equip youths with social entrepreneurial, interpersonal and other soft skills such as communication, leadership and command in English.

CLICK! 6.0 is managed by Leadership Empowerment And Development (LEAD) Institute in collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MoE), the Fulbright English Teaching Assistant (ETA) Programme and the Malaysian-American Alumni Partnership, with sponsorship from private sector partners including Sunway Education Group, Ximnet and LifeChamp.

This sixth edition will involve 210 participants from eight states namely Pahang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Sabah, Sarawak, Kedah, Perlis and Perak.

With ‘Ideas for Impact’ as this year’s tagline, it is divided into three phases. Phase 1 will be camps for participants to learn to identify project ideas to target pertinent community issues.

In phase 2, they are given eight weeks to refine their project ideas and execute their project with the help of a small seed funding and mentorship from Fulbright English teaching assistants.

In Phase 3, the top six teams with the best project impact will be selected to participate in the two-day grand finals in Kuala Lumpur where they will pitch their projects. Prizes include full scholarship from Sunway University.

LEAD Institute and the US Embassy seek to empower youths to be active in their communities, encourage a forward-thinking community and develop innovative social entrepreneurs for a brighter and better future.