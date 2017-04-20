Swinburne’s Mr Robot 3.0 earns cyber security prize

KUCHING: Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus students – Jonathan Yong Yung Shan, Nguyen Thanh Son, and Tan Zhong Yan – took second spot in the inaugural Borneo Cyber Security Challenge held at Universiti Malaysia Sabah.

The team who called themselves Mr Robot 3.0 competed against other teams from Sabah, Sarawak, Brunei and Kalimantan.

The students had to prepare shell codes for a variety of architecture and different platforms for the network environment on competition day. Then it was up to them to apply their network security skills during the 12-hour competition.

“Our participation exposed the team members to different types of cyber-attacks, and are made more aware of the risks involved in computer networking,” said Faculty of Engineering, Computing and Science senior lecturer of computing

Dr Valliappan Raman.

Dr Valliappan, who was also team advisor, said there is high demand for highly skilled experts in the area of network security in IT companies worldwide.

Jointly organised by Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and Faculty of Computing and Informatics, University Malaysia Sabah (UMS), the competition was open to students from public and private institutions of higher learning in Borneo.

About 600 participants took part in the various competitions, workshops, forum and talks during the two-day event.