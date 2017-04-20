Tigers teams up with Pos Malaysia to offer B2C in Asia

KUCHING: Tigers Ltd (Tigers) has signed a new cooperation agreement with Malaysia’s national postal provider Pos Malaysia to manage its e-commerce facility in Kuala Lumpur.

The Hong Kong-headquartered supply chain specialist will manage Pos Malaysia’s e-commerce fulfilment out of the Cargo Centre using Tigers’ SmartHub technology and warehouse management system, and will handle business to customer (B2C) fulfilment across Malaysia and Asia Pacific, working with Pos Malaysia’s same day and express services on the final mile delivery.

As part of the agreement, Tigers will also handle the returns business throughout the region for customers, managing their online fulfilment out of the Cargo Centre.

“The cooperation agreement enables Tigers to offer its global customers these services using the Pos facilities at Kuala Lumpur,” said Andrew Jillings, chief executive officer (CEO) and group managing director of Tigers.

“Customers who opt to sell their product in the Tigers eShop can also opt to have immediate access to 25,000 Pos employees through a direct link from the eShop to Pos Malaysia’s in-house marketplace on their staff website.

“This facility offers a cost-effective solution for e-retailers wanting to be represented in the world’s largest e-commerce market, Asia Pacific.”

The airside Cargo Centre is Customs bonded and, uniquely, Malaysian Customs has its own office at the site.

All duty and goods and services tax (GST) on exports out of Bond will be facilitated on site, including import or export permits.

“Pos Malaysia is excited with this strategic collaboration with Tigers which would strengthen our presence in the regional e-Commerce and cross-border landscape. Our facility is just next to the cargo airstrip which allows speedy inbound and outbound processing.

“The warehousing area is also more than enough to cater for increasing future demands,” said Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh, group CEO, Pos Malaysia.

“With Tigers by our side, we will be able to increase efficiency and productivity as we will have the capability to better respond to the changes and needs of our customers and improve our customers’ experience. Ultimately, our goal is to provide excellent e-Fulfilment solutions that will benefit customers at a competitive rate.

“This collaboration is also very timely as Pos Malaysia has just received a shot in the arm for its e-Fulfilment business as we have just sealed our position as the local partner in developing the e-Fulfilment hub of the newly launched Digital Free Trade Zone (DFTZ).

“Pos Malaysia as well as its partners stands to gain from the influx of trade as Pos Malaysia International Hub (PMIH) is the most strategically located in KLIA and equipped with the best aviation and customs clearance facilities compared to other players in the same industry.”

Tigers has four offices in Malaysia, with an automotive fulfilment centre for Honda in Kota Kinabalu, East Malaysia, and the bonded Pos/Tigers airside facility at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. The other offices are in Penang, Port Klang, and Kuala Lumpur.

Tigers offers a full suite of international air and ocean transportation services into and out of Malaysia.