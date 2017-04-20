Business Latest News 

US economy continues moderate rise, price gains modest: Fed surve

The Federal Reserve noted fairly widespread optimism in the manufacturing sector, as output continued to gain -AFP photo

WASHINGTON: The US economy has continued to expand with only modest price increases, but companies are increasingly complaining of trouble finding workers, including for low-skill jobs, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday.

In its periodic report on economic conditions, known as the beige book, the Fed noted fairly widespread optimism in the manufacturing sector, as output continued to gain, tempered with some caution due to issues including uncertainty over Trump administration trade policies.

All of the 12 Federal Reserve districts across the country once again reported continued economic growth since the March survey, “with the pace of expansion equally split between modest and moderate” according to the report. -AFP

