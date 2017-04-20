‘Use 1Malaysia Community Centre to hold activities’

MIRI: Youths are urged to use the 1Malaysia Community Centre in Kampung Luak as a platform to interact and organise healthy activities beneficial to them.

Kampung Luak 1Malaysia Community chairman, Pemanca Abang Mohamad Datuk Seri Abang Othman said as future leaders, youths must make better choices for their future by working together in kampungs.

“Gotong-royong and activities organised in kampungs must be planned together and get the collaboration of youths for greater impact,” Abang Mohamad said at a ‘gotong-royong’ to clear and upgrade the 1Malaysia Community Centre in front of Darul Istiqamah, Kampung Luak, Miri.

Present were Ketua Kaum Kampung Luak Abang Hamdan Abang Jas and Kampung Luak/Lusuk Youths Action committee chairman Julaihi Trang.

According to Abang Mohamad, youths from Kampung Luak and Kampung Lusut can use the centre to hold activities and programmes including those on the community and youth development agenda.

He said the centre also served as a platform for all youths from the two kampung (Luak and Lusut) to interact and exchange ideas on social and economic planning.

Abang Mohamad said as a community leader, he supported new ideas and youth activities beneficial to kampung residents.

He said yesterday’s ‘gotong-royong’ programme organised by Kampung Luak/Lusut youth action committees saw how committed and organised youth participants were in working together to prepare items and clear the centre of clutter.

“The Kampung Luak 1Malaysia Community centre will play a bigger role for youths to contribute to the community and kampung,” he disclosed further.

Kampung Luak/Lusut Youths Action Committees chairman Julaihi said the programme aimed to get all youths in the two kampung (Luak and Lusut) to collaborate and work together for their interests.

He said more programmes would be held to inculcate in youths interest to take part in community activities, and to be responsible.

“We want to make the centre more lively with youths sharing their ideas and giving input for community development apart from voicing their interests and roles in the community,” he added.

He said this is the second activity organised by the committee so far this year.

Nearly 60 youths were involved in the one-day ‘gotong-royong’ voluntary programme from 8am to 4pm.