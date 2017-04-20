Visitors flocking to upgraded Fort Emma Square

The Kanowit Warriors’ Monument at Fort Emma Square. Visitors taking pictures at Fort Emma Square.

KANOWIT: Fort Emma Square here has become a centre of attraction for visitors and the local community following upgrading works in 2015.

The square facing the Rajang River near the historical Fort Emma here was once the site of a basketball court.

In 2015, then Machan assemblyman Datuk Gramong Juna gave RM300,000 from his Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) fund to Kanowit District Council (KDC) for the upgrading of the basketball court.

Now, the locality which is named Fort Emma Square because of its location near Fort Emma, is frequented by youths and families in and around Kanowit for leisure activities, especially during the weekends.

“The square is also a great venue for gatherings. Local government departments and agencies including KDC as well as non-governmental organisations have been staging their activities there since it was opened to the public.

“It is spacious and has beautiful scenery,” KDC councillor Encharang Jackie said.

He noted that local youths have been frequenting the open space for outdoor activities such as street soccer and ‘sepak takraw’.

He said that families also loved to spend their time at Fort Emma Square, bringing their children to play at the playground there.

Kanowit Information Department head Donny Minggu Ling who used to jog at the square said that the Kanowit Warriors’ Monument erected nearby has added attraction to the place.

“The monument has unique features that may not be available anywhere else,” he said.