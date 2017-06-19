A piece of land each for DCF and DCCI

KUCHING: Dayak Cultural Foundation (DCF) and Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) are allocated a piece of land each at Ong Tiang Swee Road here for expansion of their activities.

This was announced by Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg at the state-level Gawai Dayak dinner held at a leading hotel here on Saturday night.

However, he did not go into full details on the size and location of the two pieces of land. Both DCF and DCCI are understood to have requested for state land from Abang Johari’s predecessor the late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem not too long ago.

Abang Johari in his speech expressed his confidence that with the new and bigger premises for DCF and DCCI, the Dayak communities like the other communities can prepare themselves to participate in the development that have been charted out for Sarawak.

He pointed out that as Sarawak transforms itself towards a digital economy, there is a need to have initiatives as well as exposure to turn rural entrepreneurs into IT savvy entrepreneurs in order to reach out to the bigger global market.

“With this (land in) strategic area that I have announced tonight, I am sure the Dayak Cultural Foundation and Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be able to play your part in the expansion of our economic cake in Sarawak,” he said.

He also said he is very thankful to his Cabinet colleagues, because they can work as a team to propel Sarawak into a new era of development.

He pointed out he was only the current captain of Team Adenan who were given the mandate following last year’s state election.

“We in Sarawak have certain strengths compared to other places in Malaysia. The strongest of these is that our people are talented and we are very united in our efforts.

“Regardless of our backgrounds and religious faith, we work as if we are in one family,” he said.

He also assured that like during the time of his predecessor the late Adenan, the Dayak community is allowed to use ‘Allah’ in their Christian prayers as this is not a problem in Sarawak.

“With (Deputy Chief Minister) Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah looking after affairs of non-Muslims as the head of the Non-Islamic Affairs Unit, and me looking after the affairs of the Muslims, we will work together with other leaders for the betterment of Sarawak. There is no other state like ours,” he said.

The dinner saw performances by popular local recording artistes Rosiana Urai and Ricky El, as well as a parade of Kumang, Dayung Sangon and Keligit beauty pageant winners.