Big hole in Dudong Road to be covered for safety

SIBU: A big hole in the middle of Dudong Road will be covered by the relevant authorities soon.

Kelvin Kong, a potential Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) candidate for the Lanang parliamentary constituency, said the hole poses grave danger to the road users.

“Night time is the most dangerous (time) as visibility is very poor. Thus, we earnestly hope that the relevant authorities would help cover the hole as soon as possible so as to prevent any untoward incident from happening,” he added when contacted via WhatsApp yesterday.

Kong, who expressed great concern about the safety of the people in the area who use the road daily, said he was part of a SUPP entourage that noticed the big hole on their way to Rumah Empauk in Pulau Dudong for an earth-breaking ceremony on Saturday.

“Thus, via our SUPP team, Councillor Frederick Taip immediately informed the Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) for immediate action to be taken for the sake of the road users.”

Joseph Chieng, another potential SUPP candidate for Lanang, was also present as part of the entourage.