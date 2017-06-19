Bomba saves hapless kitten stuck on roof of supermarket

SRI AMAN: A kitten is down one of its nine lives after Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel were mobilised to rescue it from the roof of a supermarket here today.

The tiny black and white kitten had somehow gotten itself stuck on the roof after it clambered up via the signage of a neighbouring snookerium, according to a report from Bomba.

Its owner then notified the rescuers, who used a stepladder to reach it. Neither rescuers nor the kitten itself suffered injuries in the ordeal.

The kitten has been safely returned to its owner, albeit a little frightened from the experience.