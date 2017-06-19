DAP wants emergency DUN sitting to explain ministerial motion

MIRI: Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak strongly feels that the state government should call for an emergency sitting of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) to give an explanation on the controversial ministerial motion to disqualify Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon.

State DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen said Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg should call for an emergency DUN sitting over the matter within two weeks from now.

Speaking at a press conference at DAP Miri headquarters yesterday, Chong pointed out that Abang Johari as the Chief Minister should not continue to keep mum on the issue.

“He (Abang Johari) should provide an explanation for allowing such a ministerial motion to be tabled at Sarawak DUN.”

He also said DUN, in actual fact, is in crisis for having allowed such a motion and the DUN Speaker’s decision on the matter has been found to be unconstitutional and unlawful as well as misleading the DUN.

He also wanted to know whether the state government had consulted its Attorney General and legal advisors first before proceeding with the ministerial motion to disqualify Dr Ting status as Pujut assemblyman.

Commenting on Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh’s press statement that he will consult the Chief Minister and the state Attorney General on Sunday, Chong said it is clear that the motion in DUN leading to the disqualification of Dr Ting is not a motion tabled by Wong himself.

It is because the motion, he added, was tabled by the DUN cabinet ministers.

Thus, he said the Chief Minister must be answerable for the wrong and unlawful motion tabled in DUN.

“When motion was brought, it caused shame to Sarawak DUN. Abang Johari as the Chief Minister of Sarawak must be accountable and answerable for the mess that has been created.”

Also present at the press conference were Dr Ting and DAP secretary Alan Ling Sie Kiong, who is former Piasau assemblyman.

On Saturday, the Election Commission (EC) said it will not proceed with the Pujut by-election following the Kuching High Court’s decision to reinstate Dr Ting as Pujut assemblyman.