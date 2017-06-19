DAP will oppose if Dr Ting’s status brought to KDN – Chong

MIRI: Democratic Action Party (DAP) will not keep silent if the citizenship issue related to Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon is forwarded to the Home Ministry (KDN).

Chong Chieng Jen, chairman of state DAP, said this at a press conference in DAP Miri headquarters yesterday in response to the press statement made by Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing on Saturday.

“Although the court ruled in favour of Dr Ting, reinstating his State Legislative Assembly (DUN) status, they (state government) are going to pass Dr Ting’s citizenship status to KDN,” Masing had said.

On this, Chong, who is also Kota Sentosa assemblyman, disagreed that KDN be allowed to determine the qualification of Sarawak’ elected representatives (ADUN).

“Once the federal government is interfering with the qualification of election of state ADUN, there will be similar influence over the state cabinet,” he said.

Thus, he advised Masing and the state government not to go through such measure as it would amount to betrayal of Sarawak’s rights.

Also present at the press conference were Dr Ting and state DAP secretary Alan Ling Sie Kiong, who is former Piasau assemblyman.