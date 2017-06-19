‘DBoS set to start by Jan 1 next year’

KUCHING: The proposed Development Bank of Sarawak (DBoS) could be up and running by Jan 1 next year.

Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said there have been positive indications for the establishment of DBoS, including from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak who has agreed to the setting up of the bank.

“Actually, we have formed the Board of Governors (for this bank). And God-willing, it will start operating from Jan 1, 2018 (onwards),” he said at the state-level Gawai Dayak dinner on Saturday.

Abang Johari pointed out that Sarawak must have its own bank in order to accelerate the state’s economic development, adding DBoS would be the bank to generate and accelerate growth through funds owned by Sarawakians themselves.

He cited a few examples from other countries including China which formed a bank called Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank as a strategic step for the country to move forward.

“With that strategic move (DBoS), we can focus on our emphasis to develop particularly the rural areas,” he said.

The setting up of DBoS was first announced by Abang Johari in April this year, barely three months after he was appointed as the state’s sixth chief minister on January 13. He had also pledged in May that DBOS could be properly established within the next 12 months and the people running it “are professionals and banking experts”.

In his speech on Saturday night, Abang Johari cited the DBoS as one of his three achievements in his 100 days since appointed as the chief minister.

He said Sarawakians need to embrace a new approach where technology is the emblem to change and transform Sarawak.

“You know very well we cannot entirely 100 per cent depend on Kuala Lumpur, we must have our own approach. We are very fortunate the federal government also supports us,” he said.

He was also happy the organisers chose the theme ‘Segulai Sejalai: Transformation Towards Digital Era’, which showed growing public awareness of digital economy as the way forward for Sarawak.

He said Sarawak government has allocated RM1 billion from its own source to build more telco towers so that entrepreneurs from rural and remote areas can participate in rural economy.

“Technology is colour-blind as long as we got the latest technology with high speed internet. Everybody will be accessible to the market including those in far, far remote areas.

“Because of that, we have allocated RM1 billion from our source to have high speed Internet infrastructure that will cover rural areas so that there is no digital divide between urban and rural areas. Our young people will have access to the market as well as to modern technology,” he elaborated.

Meanwhile, the dinner’s working committee chairman Dato Gerawat Gala urged the young and current generation to acquire the necessary education and skills and professional training to prepare themselves for digital economy.

“The majority of the Dayak population who are located in the rural areas can meaningfully participate in this digital economy if the government can provide the necessary infrastructures such as road and telecommunication facilities to ensure internet connectivity and access for these rural communities.

“We trust that the government will put in place these infrastructures in a timely manner,” said Gerawat, also Mulu assemblyman.

Also present that night were deputy chief ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah and Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing, Dayak members in the state and federal cabinets and Dayak elected representatives.