Dudong longhouse folk hopeful of getting stable electricity supply

SIBU: Some 500 villagers from six longhouses in Dudong, which are still without stable electricity supply, are seeing a ray of hope with regard to ending their dilemma.

This followed the assurance from Dudong assemblyman Datuk Tiong Thai King during his recent Gawai Dayak visit to these longhouses.

He promised the residents that he would assist them in applying for electricity supply under the Rural Electrification Scheme (RES) for free.

“We will try our best to apply for RES for them (six longhouses) – free (of charge); I promised them already and hopefully, we could get it,” he told reporters

when met prior to the mass ‘buka puasa’ (break-of-fast) at Sibu Town Square Phase 1 on Saturday.

The six longhouses in Dudong area that are still without electricity supply are Rumah Jackson Sibat, Rumah Anthony Janggu, Rumah Mai Sigai, Rumah Dumin Bakak, Rumah Sain Mani and Rumah Kompani.

Tiong was asked if he had solutions to resolve the electricity woes faced by these longhouse residents.

On how soon he expected to get things going, Tiong disclosed that a letter had been prepared and would be faxed to the office of the ministry concerned.

Tiong, who is also Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman, said the matter was under a federal ministry.

“Hopefully, they could approve it (applications).”

He pointed out that all six longhouses are currently relying on generator sets for power supply.

Adding on, Tiong believed that the six longhouses are the last remaining ones yet to be connected with electricity supply.

Meanwhile, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong Bumiputera Unit chief Councillor Ladong Engkol said these longhouses had not been connected with electricity supply from the very beginning.

“Therefore, it is our fervent hope that the government would take our plight into consideration and carry out the connection so that we will be able to enjoy this utility, which is a daily necessity.

“It is inconvenient to rely on generator sets – we have to be economical as they run on diesel.

“If there is an important function, then the generator sets would run for a longer period of time,” Ladong told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

He said Rumah Jackson Sibat has 15 doors, while Rumah Anthony Janggu has 10 doors, Rumah Mai Sigai with 12 doors, Rumah Dumin Bakak with 12 doors, Rumah Sain Mani with seven doors and Rumah Kompani with 12 doors.

Two SUPP aspiring to be the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for Lanang in the 14th general election (GE14), Kelvin Kong and Joseph Chieng, met with officials from Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB) recently over the matter.

Minister of Rural Electricity and Water Supply Datuk Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom had said that the ministry had not received any application for electricity supply from some longhouses in Dudong – with exception of Rumah Jackson Sibat.

He also pointed out that SEB was assessing the condition of these longhouses to enable the electrical installation to be safely conducted for these applicants.