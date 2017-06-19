Sarawak 

Higher contributions for the needy in Satok this year, says CM

Abang Johari (third right) hands over the assistance to a representative of PDK Sri Satok. Looking on from right are Fadillah and Satok PBB Youth chief Iskandar Sharkawi. — Photo by Tan Song Wei

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg is pleased to see higher contributions for the less-fortunate members of his Satok constituents this year.

“We are very fortunate that the country is stable. The business community seems to contribute more this year.

“We have increased contributions from the locals as well as big companies to be given as assistance to the less-fortunate in Satok area,” he told reporters after handing out assistance to 400 individuals at Dewan Dato Hajjah Juma’ani in SK Rakyat here yesterday.

Abang Johari pointed out that some RM100,000 had been collected and this would be distributed among his Satok constituents this year.

On another matter, he said the state government had identified a permanent site for traders from Satok Uptown, who ‘are now doing business temporarily at Kuching Civic Centre’.

“We have a permanent space for them at the (Kuching) Waterfront, to be developed by DBKU (Kuching North City Commission).

“It is not far from the (Brooke) Dockyard.”

When prompted to disclose the project cost, he replied: “We don’t know yet.”

In his speech earlier, Abang Johari said he would continue to develop Satok as well as the whole of Sarawak, towards ensuring that it would emerge as the most developed state in Malaysia by 2030.

He also pledged to continue helping and reaching out to the less-fortunate members among his constituents.

Earlier, Works Minister and Petra Jaya MP Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the government would strive to give the best to the people, particularly the underprivileged individuals.

Of the 400 recipients yesterday, 200 were pupils of SK Merpati Jepang, SK Rakyat, SK Combined and Sri Satok Community-Based Centre (PDK) – the rest were Satok constituents.

The assistance was contributed by Abang Johari, Fadillah, Beras Corporation Sdn Bhd, Petra Jaya Welfare Association, Faiz Group and K.H. Communication Sdn Bhd.

