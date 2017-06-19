Man charged with providing financial service to terrorist

TAIPING: A man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with two counts of providing financial services for the benefit of a terrorist group.

Ahmad Junaidi Omar, 29, nodded after the charges were read out before Magistrate Sharifah Izura Syed Mashor. However, no plea was recorded.

He was charged with providing financial service by allowing a deposit of RM200 into his Maybank account knowingly that it was for the benefit of a terrorist by the name of Muhammad Fudhail Omar, 25.

Ahmad Junaidi was alleged to have committed the offence at Kampung Bukit Sungai Nor, Rantau Panjang, near Selama, at about 12.20 pm on June 8, 2015.

On the second count, he was charged with committing a similar offence by allowing a deposit of RM100 into his Maybank account knowingly that it would benefit Muhammad Fudhail at the same location at 4.35 pm on July 2, 2015.

he charges were made under Section 130O(1)(b) of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment for up to 30 years and is liable to fine, if found guilty.

The court set July 20 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Raihan Rithwan prosecuted. – Bernama