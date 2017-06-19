Masing confirms Masir will defend Sri Aman seat

SRI AMAN: Deputy Home Minister Datuk Masir Kujat will be defending his Sri Aman parliamentary seat in the next general election.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, who made the announcement, is optimistic that Masir can retain the seat as he has been drawing huge

support from the grassroots as well as the three state assemblyman under the Sri Aman constituency.

“We hope that the people in Sri Aman will give their full support to Masir as what was given to the three state assemblymen in the last state election,” said Masing, who is also PRS president yesterday.

He was speaking at a Gawai closing ceremony and the launch of the Sri Aman parliamentary election machinery at Rumah Lindang, Lachau Ili.

The three BN state assemblymen who won handsomely in the last state election are Snowdan Lawan (PRS-Balai Ringin), Datuk Mong Dagang (PRS-Bukit Begunan) and Datuk Francis Harden Hollis (SUPP-Simanggang).

With Masir at the federal level aided by the strong cooperation from the three state assemblymen, more

development projects and initiatives can be implemented in Sri Aman more effectively, Masing added.

On another note, Masing, who is also Minister of Infrastructure Development and Transportation, said elected parliamentary and state legislative members must fulfil their responsibilities to the people.

“You have been chosen by the people to become their voice which is why everyone of you must work hard and help the people who are in need,” he remarked.

Also present at the event were Mas Gading MP Datuk Anthony Nogeh, Lubok Antu MP Datuk William Nyalau Badak, Harden, Snowdan, Mong, Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Ngabong, Samalaju assemblyman Majang Renggi, Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira and political secretary to the Chief Minister Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Brodie.