One killed, two severely injured as car lands on its roof in accident

KUCHING: A local man was killed, while two others were severely injured following an accident at Kampung Stass in Bau near here early yesterday.

It is believed that Allo Alieou, 49, died en route to Bau Hospital following the 5am crash.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy chief DSP Bingkok John said Allo was the rear passenger of a car, which had gone out of control at a bend while going downhill and crash-landed on its roof.

The 42-year-old driver and the 47-year-old front passenger were trapped inside the vehicle following the crash, but they were later freed by passers-by.

All three were taken to Bau Hospital, where Allo was pronounced dead upon arrival.

According to Bingkok, the other two men suffered serious injuries, with the driver having broken his neck.

“Initial investigation revealed that the road was wet due to rain. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.”