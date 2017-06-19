Pujut by-election saga continues

KUCHING: The State Legislative Assembly (DUN) will appeal against the High Court’s decision on Saturday to reinstate Dr Ting Tiong Choon as Pujut assemblyman.

Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said the State Legislative Assembly will file an application with the Court of Appeal although they respect the decision.

“We respect the decision of the court. You know, the court is more focused on points of law. So the State Legislative Assembly will appeal to a higher court, the Court of Appeal,” he said when met by reporters after attending a function at SK Raykat in Satok here yesterday.

Abang Johari said his administration will leave it to the state Attorney General (AG) on when to file the appeal. “Up to (state) AG. (State) AG represents us,” he added.

The High Court here, on Saturday, ruled against the decision made by the State Legislative Assembly and restored Dr Ting as Pujut assemblyman.

Following the decision, there will be no Pujut by-election on July 4 as fixed earlier. Dr Ting was disqualified in a 70-10 vote in favour of a ministerial motion in the State Legislative Assembly on May 12 for having once acquired Australian citizenship though he had subsequently renounced it.