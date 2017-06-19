SFC survey: Sg Arang has highest crocodile population in Baram

KUCHING: A survey done by Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) shows that the crocodile population density in Sungai Arang is the highest among all river systems in the Baram area.

SFC chief executive officer Wong Ting Chung told The Borneo Post yesterday that the agency dispatched its Swift Wildlife Action Team (SWAT) to Sungai Arang on Saturday to conduct the survey.

“SFC has dispatched SWAT to the area upon hearing the school situation.

“We have completed our crocodile survey on the whole Baram area, including Sungai Arang. The crocodile population density in Sungai Arang is found to be the highest among all river systems in Baram,” he said.

Wong was responding to an article on The Borneo Post on Friday entitled ‘School cries out for help’, where it is reported that crocodiles have been seen encroaching into SK Sungai Arang, which is situated on the bank of Sungai Arang.

The school is on a flood-prone area – it was inundated throughout April and May.

The Borneo Post Adventure Team (BAT) reported that the reptile was frequently sighted at the school – some had even been spotted mating at the school field during high tide.

The presence of these crocodiles could pose threat to both students and teachers.

Wong said SFC’s SWAT was sent out to verify the facts behind the report, adding that he had been waiting for feedback from the field before making any decision on the next course of action.

Nevertheless, he did not dismiss the possibility of culling or removal of the three large-sized crocodiles that had been spotted at the school.

“Normally, we would try to verify the facts of the case as reported. If the school is indeed threatened by the presence of the crocodiles, we would initiate the culling or removal process.

“We are waiting for the field report from the SWAT. The course of action will be decided thereafter. If culling is recommended in field report, the team in Miri would be assisted by SWAT from SFC headquarters,” said Wong.