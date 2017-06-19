Latest News World 

Vehicle hits pedestrians in London, several wounded: police

Vehicle hits pedestrians in Finsbury Park. AFP

 

LONDON:  A vehicle has hit pedestrians in the Finsbury Park area of north London and several people are injured, police said Monday, adding that one person had been arrested.

“Police were called just after 0020 hours (2320 GMT) 18 June to reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians,” police said in a statement.

“There are a number of casualties being worked on at the scene. There has been one person arrested,” the statement said.

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB), an umbrella body, said on Twitter: “We have been informed that a van has run over worshippers as they left #FinsburyPark Mosque. Our prayers are with the victims.”

Harun Khan, the head of the MCB, tweeted that the van had “intentionally” run over people leaving night prayers held during the holy month of Ramadan. – AFP

 

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of