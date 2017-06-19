Voluntary worker gathers Good Samaritans for Gawai charity programme at Kpg Bogag

KUCHING: A group of donors brought together by local voluntary social worker Lim Chee Haw extended the festive joy of Gawai at Kampung Bogag near Bau recently.

Lim said although it was a belated celebration, the donors whom he had contacted were very happy to chip in and contribute towards purchasing items for the recipients.

He pointed out that the delivery of items arranged by him for the village was his act of charity, as he had been devoting his life to social work for 10 years after retiring from the Marine Police.

“I’m always ready to assist those who want to give back to the society, especially to help the needy and the poor irrespective of race and religion.

“It seems that people are too busy working and wanting to make more money these days. It is nice to note that there are still some people who remember the unfortunate ones, and take a break from their busy lifestyles to help others,” he said.

At Kampung Bogag, Lim handed the items over to village chief Bogeg Nyaon who would, in turn, present the donations to three recipients – Limbey Nyaok, 75, Tudat Jamuk, 71, and Simi Rigot, 55.

The donations were also given to the village kindergarten Taska Warisan Bidayuh, which currently houses more than 10 children.

Meanwhile, Lim said he could also assist poor non-Muslim families in acquiring coffins for them during times of bereavement.

These coffins are purchased by Good Samaritans and are now placed at a coffin shop in the city. Lim can be contacted at 082-248153 / 016-8070388 for more information.