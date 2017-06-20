Analysts upbeat on IJM’s latest contract win, order book expected to grow to RM8.9 billion

KUCHING: IJM Corporations Bhd’s (IJM) latest MRT2 station job garnered positive views from analysts and the contract is expected to boost the group’s outstanding orderbook to to RM8.9 billion.

In a report, the research arm of AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) noted that the contract is a RM342.2 million MRT2 station job awarded by MRT Corp.

“This is the first key construction IJM has secured in the financial year 2018 (FY18), boosting its outstanding construction order book to RM8.9 billion, which is split rather equally among buildings, roads and non-road infrastructure,” it added.

It forecast that IJM’s construction job replenishment could reach RM3 billion annually in FY18 to FY20F, which is consistent with IJM’s job wins of RM3 billion in FY17.

“We are positive on the latest development. We continue to like IJM as it is a good proxy to the booming local construction sector given its involvement in key infrastructure projects such as the West Coast Expressway, MRT2 and Kuantan Port Deepwater Terminal.

“Also, IJM is poised to garner a slice of action in the LRT3, Gemas–Johor Bahru double tracking and East Coast Rail Link, based on its forte and track record in rail projects (Seremban–Gemas double tracking, Delhi Metro, MRT1),” it opined.

The research team further pointed out that IJM’s diverse business interests, spanning a wide range of sectors that also include property, plantation, building materials, toll roads and ports, should help counter sector-specific cyclical downturns, resulting in better earnings stability.

AmInvestment Bank maintained its forecasts of IJM, with a sum of parts-based fair value of RM3.76 per share and a ‘buy’ call on the stock.