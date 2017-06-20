DUN should appeal against High Court decision on Pujut – Hasidah

KUCHING: The State Legislative Assembly (DUN) should appeal against the Kuching High Court’s Saturday judgement on Dr Ting Tiong Choon’s disqualification from membership of the august House, as it would be in the interests of the state.

According to Assistant Minister for Law, State-Federal Relationship and Project Monitoring Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, there is a need to determine with a greater degree of clarity the precise boundaries of constitutional authority between the two branches of the government, namely, the DUN and the judiciary, which is essential for a functional democracy.

“The High Court has decided that the Dewan (DUN) has acted outside its constitutional limits when passing the motion to disqualify the Member for Pujut despite the provisions of Article 19(1) of the State Constitution that declared that such a decision of the Dewan is final.

“Thus, a more authoritative judicial determination from a higher court, of this important matter is essential on the issue when or whether judicial intervention of the Dewan’s proceedings is permissible under the doctrine of separation of powers between the various branches of government,” Sharifah Hasidah clarified in a press statement Tuesday.

She also said that a proper interpretation of the provisions of Article 17(1)(g) of the State Constitution on disqualification from election to the august house when a person acquired foreign citizenship is required.

“The High Court has not in its judgement come out with a definitive interpretation of this Article.

“Therefore, on appeal the higher court could provide this interpretation to provide guidance to all relevant public bodies including the Election Commission (EC) and aspiring elected candidates, as whether a person is still qualified to seek election for the Dewan once he acquired citizenship of another nation regardless of his subsequent renouncement of that citizenship.”

Sharifah Hasidah said the decision by the appellate Court on these issues will not only determine whether Dr Ting should vacate his seat in the august House under Article 18(2)(a) of the State Constitution, but more importantly, the decision would ultimately avoid future controversies on the precise constitutional boundaries between the legislature and the judiciary so that the state could have a stable and functional system of democratic government conducive for sustaining the harmony and development progress of Sarawak.

She said the Notice of Appeal will be filed by the State Attorney General on behalf of the august House within the time prescribed by the relevant Rules of Court.

On June 17, High Court judge Datuk Douglas Christo Primus Sikayun ruled in favour of Dr Ting, thus reinstating him as Pujut assemblyman.