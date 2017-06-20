e-Tanah: Govt proactive effort towards digital administration

KUALA LUMPUR: The e-Tanah system is a government initiative and proactive measure to realise the objective of conducting administration digitally, thus increasing the country’s competitiveness at international level.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the system was among approaches implemented by the government to help the people to interact directly with the government.

“Carrying out the administration digitally will provide service to the people and give a positive image to the country’s level of competitiveness among foreign investors and international ratings agencies.

“This will boost the country’s economy as well as it will facilitate foreign investors to come and start a business in Malaysia,” he told reporters after launching the e-Tanah for Federal Territory here Monday.

The e-Tanah is the land administration and management system operated electronically using the concept of ‘Single Point of Contact’ and consists of nine modules.

Developed by Puncak Tegap through the ‘Build, Operate and Maintain’ concept, the system targeted for clients to deal with Land and Mines Office and District and Land Office in every state.

Puncak Tegap is the concessionaire company appointed by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to build and maintain the system for 14 years (two years to build the system, 12 years of maintenance), depending on the date the system started operating in each state.

The implementation of digital administration would link the people with land administration agencies such as the Malaysian Survey and Mapping Department (JUPEM), the Malaysian Centre for Geospatial Data Infrastructure (MaCGDI) and the Director-General of Federal Department of Land and Mines. – Bernama