Factory workers made homeless in early fire

MIRI: Some 70 factory workers in Kuala Baram here were made homeless when their quarters were razed to the ground in a fire an early morning fire today.

A total of 48 “bilik” were destroyed in the 6am fire.

It is learnt that the fire started from one of the biliks, which was unoccupied.

Zone 6 Fire and Rescue Department head Supt. Law Poh Kiong said Lopeng Fire and Rescue station (Bomba Lopeng) dispatched a team of 13 firefighters to the scene as soon as it received a distress call at 6:33am.

“They managed to control the fire from spreading to another block of quarters just a few metres away at about 7:39am,” he said.

The cause of the fire and damages involved have yet to be ascertained.