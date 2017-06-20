nubia M2, M2 Lite and N1 Lite launched in Malaysia, priced from RM599

nubia Malaysia has officially unveiled three new smartphones for the Malaysian market yesterday. These new products are nubia M2, nubia M2 Lite and nubia N1 Lite.

nubia M2 : Dual-camera + NeoVision

Unbelieveably thin, only at 7.0 mm, M2 is equipped with diamond-cut metallic black-gold frame, with nubiArc design to fit the hand comfortably and 2.5D curved screen glass. But the beauty is not only in the appearance, since it brings for the first time, NeoVision powered dual-camera f2.0 aperture lens on its back, and with strong dual ISP image engine, it can calculate contrast and up to 10-level depth of field in a snap, as well as focus in just 0.1 seconds with the PDAF feature.

For photography enthusiasts, photos can be adjusted for F0.8-F10 aperture effects through internal merging algorithm, which intelligently combines the colors taken by the RGB sensor with the details captured by the monochrome sensor. All of the focusing, depth of field and previewing can be done in real-time, and can be adjusted further after photo taking. M2 also features 3D noise reduction algorithm to create the best possible shots even in low-light conditions.

nubia NeoVision 6.5 camera family has all the professional as well as fun features: Multi Exposure; Light Painting; Electronic Aperture; Slow Shutter; Star Trail; SLO-MO; Time-Lapse; Video Maker; Trajectory; DNG; Clone; Macro Camera; PANO; Monochrome camera 16 features, and 3D camera, a photography function to change the perspective when you move. NeoVision 3D function can combine various visual angles and dynamic conditions to create interactive 3D animated graphics.

nubia M2 lite

The nubia M2 lite embodies the balance of the Prague series with a round, tenacious design. The original, integrated design features 2.5D glass, a 5.5-inch screen with a metal unibody and dual-diamond cut borders, all in a phone that’s just 7.68mm thin. With the M2 lite’s 16MP ISOCELL CMOS camera, users can take dynamic, clear selfies with ease. Sporting amazing 2μm virtual pixel size (pixel-binning technology) and an F2.0 wide-aperture lens, the selfies will be sharp, even when taken in low light. Together with a forward-facing soft light and light supplementation from the screen, photos will perfectly reproduce natural, rosy skin tones.

Equipped with NeoVision 6.0, a customized edition just for the M2 lite, enables a strong multifunctional camera. Each specialty camera feature will broaden your horizons in an amazing world Behind the 5.5 inch screen lies an Octa-Core 64-bit CPU, big. little architecture for powerful energy efficiency and 3GB+64GB storage, with up to 128GB of external storage.

The 3000mAh battery in the M2 lite lasts… and lasts. Improved NeoPower 2.5 technology adapts to different user scenarios, directing just the right amount of power to apps when they need it for the perfect blend of performance and power, without any impact on user experience. NeoPower 2.5 extends the life of battery with 118 new, optimized power-saving features. One fast charge can last all day.

nubia N1 lite

nubia N1 lite screen’s exquisitely engineered 2.5D curved glass features dynamic contrast and adaptive brightness to deliver excellent visibility, even in direct sunlight. With its finely textured coating and inward-sloping sides, the phone sits comfortably in the user’s palm. The rear-mounted ‘unipanel’, comprised of a fingerprint sensor and rear-facing camera, features a regal black-gold color, and metallic accents, adding an additional layer of sophistication to the phone’s stylish appearance.

In addition to the polished exterior, nubia has equipped the N1 lite with an array of best-in-class features. The soft-light LED front flash and beautification mode, which is available for both front and rear cameras, casts the user in the best light for stunning selfies in any setting. The rear camera’s F2.0-aperture and dual LED flash help deliver high-definition photos, even in low-light and nighttime scenarios. The N1 lite’s 0.3S fingerprint-recognition function allows for rapid response, enabling seamless locking and unlocking of the phone, internal apps and even sensitive files.



nubia Z11

The main specifications of nubia Z11:

* Qualcomm Snapdragon 820

* 6GB RAM,64GB ROM (support 200GB microSD)

* 5.5 Full HD borderless 2.5D curved screen

* Second-generation pixel eyes screen

* Solid metal build

* 16MP main camera with sapphire glass IR filter

* Fingerprint recognition (unlock within 0.1 second)

* Dolby atoms surround sound

* 3,000 mAh battery

* NeoPower 2.0 (power efficiency)

* Quick charge 3.0

* Nubia UI 4.0

nubia M2 will be available in two color variants: Black and Gold, its retail price in Malaysia is RM1,699. nubia M2 Lite will be sold at the retail price of RM1,099 and comes in three color options: Black, Gold and Champagne Gold. The N1 Lite will also have Black and Gold color choices, retailing at an affordable price of RM599 in the Malaysian market. Plus, nubia Z11 will be sold at RM1899 only in Malaysia which is a great bargain for a flagship device that you simply cannot resist!

All the above mentioned nubia devices are now available at all nubia authorized retail stores nationwide. They are also purchasable at local online e-commerce websites including Lazada, 11street and DirectD.

