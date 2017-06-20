Latest News Sarawak 

Official decision on tourism tax to be known after State Cabinet meeting

Zaheera Johari, [email protected]

Abang Johari flanked by State Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah (left) and Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Lee Kim Shin at the press conference today.

 

MIRI: The official decision on the tourism tax will be announced after the State Cabinet meeting on June 22.

Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said he will announced the decision after the  meeting.

“I have met with the Prime Minister and I will brief the Cabinet on the 22nd,” he said, after a briefing on the Sungai Tujuh Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) road and LED projects at the CIQ today.

The federal government had recently decided to impose the tourism tax on hotel accommodation at the rates of between RM2.50 and RM20 per room per night with effect from July 1, which has caused a squabble between Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Nazri Abdul Aziz and the Sarawak and Sabah state governments.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, however, said last Friday that the issue has now been resolved.

 

