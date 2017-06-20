Quality controller charged with terrorism-related offences

PETALING JAYA: A quality controller of a factory was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with giving support to the Daesh terrorist group and possession of terrorism-related items.

Mohd Fairul Azhar Jaafar, 33, nodded after the charges were read out before Magistrate Zaki Asyraf Zubir.

However, no plea was recorded.

On the first count, Mohd Fairul was charged with knowingly giving support to the terrorist group at No C-11-8, Mentari Court, Jalan PJS 8/19, Taman Seri Mentari here, at 2.20 pm last May 25.

The charge, under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for life, or imprisonment for up to 30 years, or with fine, and shall be liable to forfeiture of any property used in connection with the commission of the offence.

He was also charge with possessing a pen drive related to the Daesh terrorist group at the same place, date and time.

The charge, under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to seven years, or fine, and shall also be liable to forfeiture of such item.

The prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor Fazeedah Faik, did not offer bail as the accused was detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

The court set Oct 20 for mention. – Bernama