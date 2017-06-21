12,000 camels, sheep forced back to Qatar amid crisis: report

DOHA: Around 12,000 camels and sheep have become the latest victims of the Gulf diplomatic crisis, being forced to trek back to Qatar from Saudi Arabia, a newspaper reported Tuesday.

Qatar has so far provided temporary shelter, as well as water and fodder, to 7,000 camels and 5,000 sheep returning from the kingdom, Qatari newspaper The Peninsula said.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia and its allies cut all diplomatic ties with Qatar and gave its citizens a two-week deadline to leave the kingdom.

This has forced Qatari farmers with livestock in Saudi Arabia to move their animals back to the emirate, The Peninsula said.

Qatar is home to around 22,000 racing camels, but the animals are also farmed for meat and milk.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have accused Qatar of supporting extremism, charges Doha firmly denies. – AFP