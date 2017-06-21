15 petrol station operators claim termination notice given without cause

SHAH ALAM: Fifteen petrol station operators yesterday claimed that an international petroleum company had served them termination notice without cause, causing them to suffer loss of income from their business of more than 15 years.

According to one operator, Fauziah Ahmad Fadzil, 47, the notice which she received on May 31, only stated that they were given 30 days to vacate and return the station to the company on July 17.

She said the ‘insensitive’ move by the international petroleum company had caused her and 14 other operators to lose more than RM2 million each which they had been invested in the business.

“We want to know why the petrol station that we have been operating all this while have been given a termination notice when we have worked hard to conduct our businesses well, and in fact, there are some of us who have obtained high marks in the customer service auditing session.

“We are not the only ones affected, the employees of our stations have also received termination notice at a time when they will be celebrating Aidilfitri. Their future look bleak without a source of income,” said Fauziah who was speaking to reporters here yesterday on behalf of the other operators.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM) which received complaints from the 15 petrol station operators, urged the government, especially the Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK) to intervene in the matter.

PPIM Chief Activist Datuk Nadzmi Johan said attempts by the operators to meet and discuss with the company management was ignored, resulting in the issue not being resolved until yesterday.

He said the government should monitor the industry to ensure that business deals were not lopsided. — Bernama