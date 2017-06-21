4 companies charged for failure to submit GST statements

KUCHING: The Malaysian Royal Customs Department is taking action against four companies here for failing to submit GST statements on time.

The department is also taking action against two more companies for committing various offences this year, as provided for under Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act 2014.

A fine of RM12,000 was imposed on a construction company and another RM22,000 on a telecommunications company.

Both companies had contravened Section 41 (6) of the Act when failing to submit their GST-03 statement and also failing to pay GST within time, according to a press statement from the department today.

“In 2016 alone, the department secured the court conviction on 12 companies for various offences under the Act involving a total fine of RM287,000,” its state director Datin Sharifah Halimah Tuanku Taha was quoted as saying.