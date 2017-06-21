Latest News Sarawak 

4 companies charged for failure to submit GST statements

 

KUCHING: The Malaysian Royal Customs Department is taking action against four companies here for failing to submit GST statements on time.

The department is also taking action against two more companies for committing various offences this year, as provided for under Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act 2014.

A fine of RM12,000 was imposed on a construction company and another RM22,000 on a telecommunications company.

Both companies had contravened Section 41 (6) of the Act when failing to submit their GST-03 statement and also failing to pay GST within time, according to a press statement from the department today.

“In 2016 alone, the department secured the court conviction on 12 companies for various offences under the Act involving a total fine of RM287,000,” its state director Datin Sharifah Halimah Tuanku Taha was quoted as saying.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (40%)
  • Sad (20%)
  • Nothing (20%)
  • Interesting (20%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of