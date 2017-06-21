Latest News Lite Stories 

Antarctic researchers take icy plunge to mark solstice

Expeditioners stationed at Australia’s Davis station marked midwinter’s day by taking a chainsaw to the ice, cutting a small pool and taking a dip in water with a temperature of -1.8 degrees Celsius (28.76 Fahrenheit). AFP photo

 

SYDNEY: Antarctic researchers welcomed the winter solstice with an exhilarating plunge into icy waters Wednesday as they look forward to brighter days after weeks of darkness.

Expeditioners stationed at Australia’s Davis station marked midwinter’s day by taking a chainsaw to the ice, cutting a small pool and taking a dip in water with a temperature of -1.8 degrees Celsius (28.76 Fahrenheit).

Davis station leader Kirsten le Mar said it was the halfway point for those wintering on the continent and a highlight of the Antarctic calendar.

“After three weeks of darkness, today marks the beginning of longer days in Antarctica, although it will still be 19 days before the sun starts to peek above the horizon here at Davis,” she said.

One of those who took the plunge was electrician Bryce Daniels, who described his quick swim as “amazing”.

“There is the briefest of briefest moments where you slightly feel warm and then you work out that you are actually freezing instead,” he said.

The winter solstice is the shortest day of the year and celebrations to mark the start of longer days date back over 100 years of exploration on the continent.

Many of the 68 researchers working for Australia’s Antarctic program joined in with the chilly festivities, which also included a sea-ice golf competition and theatrical performance.

Several countries have territorial claims on Antarctica — viewed as a potential future source of huge mineral resources — although under a 1949 agreement the frozen continent is designated a scientific preserve.

About 30 nations operate permanent research stations on the continent. – AFP

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of